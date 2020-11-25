Ahead Of Tarun Gogoi’s Funeral, Chakka Bandh Relaxed In Assam

Ahead of the nationwide strike on Thursday that has been declared by central trade unions, Chakka Bandh relaxations were made in Assam, keeping in view of the funeral procession of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Transportation for services such as schools, colleges, universities, healthcare, and media will be allowed to function.

Furthermore, all pilot/escort vehicles of protected persons coming to the funeral are permitted amid the 24-hour chakka bandh.

The ten central unions include Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women”s Association (SEWA).

Others are All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). Besides, various independent federations and associations are also part of the strike

However, according to a PTI report, the BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not participate in the strike.

The joint platform of ten central unions said tremendous preparations have been done as more than 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the strike across the country, the PTI report added.