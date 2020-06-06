AHM Exam: Vegetable Seller’s Son Brings Laurel to Barpeta

Financial hardship cannot prevent people from fulfilling their dreams. This has been proved by Yamin Ali, who secured 1st position in the Assam High Madrassa examination, the result of which was declared on Saturday.

Yamin Ali, who is a son of a vegetable seller, has brought laurels to Barpeta district by shining in the high madrassa examination. His father sells vegetables, which is the only source of income. They don’t have any electricity connection in the house and despite all odds; Ali managed to secure the top position in the examination.

Yamin aims to be a doctor by profession.

The family also urged the government to help Yamin with financial aid so that he could continue his studies.