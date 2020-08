Members of Ahom Sena today staged protests against the government demanding the annulment of CAA and EID draft notifications 2020.

The members reportedly staged a sit-in asserting that both the Union and State governments are devising many ploys and conspiracies for the state.

They threatened that if their voices were not heard, they would be compelled to revoke both CAA and the EID draft notifications through the method of Lachit Barphukan.