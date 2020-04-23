AHSEC Promotes HS 1st Year Students

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the cancellation of the Higher Secondary 1st year examination formally.

The council has announced all the candidates promoted to Class XII.

The cancellation of the examination was announced earlier through a programme aired on Pratidin Time. Chairman of AHSEC Dr. Dayananda Borgohain announced the cancellation and on Thursday the council announced the same officially declaring the students as promoted.

The HS first year examination was earlier scheduled from March 25 to April 10.

According to reports, all students of HS first year in 1,500 AHSEC-affiliated colleges and higher secondary schools have been promoted to HS second year.