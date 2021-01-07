AHSEC To Introduce Subject On ‘Bihu’

Representatives of All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Thursday discussed issues related to the upcoming Higher Secondary examination with the secretary of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

During the talk between the Council’s secretary, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chutia and AASU revealed that a new textbook titled ‘Bihu Utsav’ will be introduced for the first-year students starting from this year onwards.

Moreover, the students will be able to choose the subject as an elective. An examination of 100 marks will be conducted—30 (theory), 70 (practical).

Meanwhile, AASU also urged AHSEC to prepare a controversial-free syllabus for the students.

AASU also requested the secretary to hold a pre-final examination before the final examinations of standard XI and XII.

Dr.Chutia said that AHSEC will try to release the result of the higher secondary examination earlier than the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).