AHSEC To Introduce Subject On ‘Bihu’

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Rongali Bihu
Representational Image
3

Representatives of All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Thursday discussed issues related to the upcoming Higher Secondary examination with the secretary of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

During the talk between the Council’s secretary, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chutia and AASU revealed that a new textbook titled ‘Bihu Utsav’ will be introduced for the first-year students starting from this year onwards.

Moreover, the students will be able to choose the subject as an elective. An examination of 100 marks will be conducted—30 (theory), 70 (practical).

Related News

Kejriwal Urges Ban On UK Flights Till Jan 31

ECI Officials To Visit Assam Ahead Of Assembly Polls

IIM-Shillong Signs MoU With DICCI

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Block Trump’s Account

Meanwhile, AASU also urged AHSEC to prepare a controversial-free syllabus for the students.

AASU also requested the secretary to hold a pre-final examination before the final examinations of standard XI and XII.

Dr.Chutia said that AHSEC will try to release the result of the higher secondary examination earlier than the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

You might also like
Regional

Assam: AASU Erupts Protest Against CAB

Regional

Heavy landslide at Lumding NH-27

World

No evidence that recovered patients are immune to COVID-19: WHO

Top Stories

Jockeying starts for Assam RS seats

Health

Coronavirus Outbreak: ICMR Revises Testing Strategy

Regional

Shillong Times Scribes Sacked, IJU Raises Concerns

Comments
Loading...