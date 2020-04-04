AIIMS Doctor’s COVID-19 Positive Wife Delivers Infection Free Baby

Amid fear and panic in the society over the coronavirus pandemic, wife of resident doctor of AIIMS who tested positive for COVID-19, delivered a healthy baby boy at the of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), on Friday night.

This is the first couple who was tested covid19 positive and has been blessed with a healthy baby boy in the national capital.

The resident doctor posted at the physiology department at the medical institute was found infected with the coronavirus. Within, few hours of his diagnostic test, his expecting wife was also confirmed positive with coronavirus infection.

Dr. DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS while quoted by news agency ANI said, “The mother delivered a healthy baby through a cesarean delivery on Friday night. Our doctors followed proper protocol during her delivery. They wore PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) and all pieces of equipment were would be disinfected. The team of doctors headed by Dr. Neerja Batla conducted the delivery of a baby.”

(Prof) Dr. Neerja Batla, the Gynecologist said, “Both mother and baby are fine. We will monitor the baby and mother, but we will decide whether his (baby’s) samples would be taken or not. Mother can breastfeed the baby as the infection (COVID-190 does not travel through milk. After the delivery, both mother and infant would be quarantined.”