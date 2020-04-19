Air India Opens Booking, Govt Says No Decision Yet

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said airlines are advised to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on starting domestic and international commercial passenger flight services.

The minister took to tweeter to announce the decision after the Air India airlines have opened bookings earlier on the day on select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international flights from June 1.

The minister in his tweet wrote, “The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations.”

“Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government,” Puri added.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Indigo Airlines also announced its operation from May 4 in a phased manner.

The flight services have been suspended for the coronavirus outbreak as the nation is undergoing a lockdown period till May 3.