BusinessNational

Air India Opens Booking, Govt Says No Decision Yet

By Pratidin Bureau
257

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said airlines are advised to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on starting domestic and international commercial passenger flight services.

The minister took to tweeter to announce the decision after the Air India airlines have opened bookings earlier on the day on select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international flights from June 1.

The minister in his tweet wrote, “The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations.”

“Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government,” Puri added.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Indigo Airlines also announced its operation from May 4 in a phased manner.

The flight services have been suspended for the coronavirus outbreak as the nation is undergoing a lockdown period till May 3.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

LS polls: 26.4 percent turnout till 12 PM

National

Babri Masjid Case: Sessions Judge Seeks 6 Months’ Time

National

107 MLAs All Set To Join BJP

Top Stories

China open rhino horn trade, alarms in Kazrianga

Regional

Brahmaputra Pushkaram To be Celebrated From Nov 5

National

Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets Interim Bail

Comments
Loading...