AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam gets Bail

The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was arrested on charges of sedition, for making objectionable remarks over COVID-19.

Islam’s bail was granted in Guwahati and since he was lodged in a jail Nagaon, he will be freed from the Jail on Saturday.

Islam was arrested under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition, for making objectionable remarks through an audio clip over the COVID-19 pandemic. He had claimed that people being quarantined in Assam would be killed with an injection. He had also said the quarantine centres were worse than detention camps for illegal immigrants.