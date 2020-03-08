AIUDF to move SC against Delimitation

Badruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to move Supreme Court against the proposed delimitation of constituencies. Party supremo Ajmal informed about the decision on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting in Sarukhetri, Ajmal said, “We will move Supreme Court against Centre’s decision of delimit the constituencies of Assam in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002.”

Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province with a legislative body. However, the number of constituencies will remain the same. The Centre has already constituted a Delimitation Commission led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Assam.