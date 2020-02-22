Top StoriesRegional

AIUDF Worker Arrested in connection with illegal Pangolin trading

By Pratidin Bureau
A person was arrested in connection with illegal trading of endangered species of pangolin in Assam’s Abhayapuri. Pangolins are considered as most trafficked mammal species globally. They are targeted mainly for their unique scales and meat.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the Aai Valley division and Abhayapuri forest department managed to detain the person. The accused was identified as Ajit Malo. Apart from being a Pangolin trader, he is associated with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

A study has found that around 6000 Pangolins were seized from illegal trade 2009 and 2017 in India.

