Aizawl East-II MLA Announces Cash Prize for Having Largest No of Offsprings

Robert R Royte, MLA Aizawl E-II & Sports Minister has announced a Cash Prize of Rs 1,00,000, a certificate and a trophy for a living Father or Mother with the largest number of offsprings in his constituency.

RR Royte said that decreasing growth rate of the Mizos has become a serious concern of demographics in Aizawl. He further said the Mizoram population is far below the optimum size. In this regard, Mizoram Synod and the Central Young Association had already resolved to encourage more offsprings to increase Mizoram population for ensuring optimum size vis-a-vis the area of the state.

ALSO READ: Bandhan Bank Up 7% As Assam Govt Inks Pact with MFIs On Relieving Loans