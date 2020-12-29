Ajanta Hazarika Remanded To Police Custody

Dr. Ajanta Hazarika who has been accused of involvement in a cash-for job scam surrendered before a court and was taken into five days police custody.

A case based on report No. 2150/20 has been registered against herby Dibrugarh Police.

It has been alleged that the Assam Medical College doctor had taken money from one Amol Nath and two others with a promise to get them appointed in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

In the meantime, Dr. Ajanta Hazarika’s husband Simantajyoti Saikia has been arrested by the police and sent to jail.

Rajiv Parashar, who was also involved in the case, has not been ascertained so far.