“Ajanta Neog Betrays Congress”: Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Ripun Bora while reacting on Assam Minister Ajanta Neog’s resignation from the party to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the party has nothing to lose with her resignation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bora said, “Ajanta has got everything from Congress party”.

Bora also claimed that the minister have betrayed Congress. “Ajanta also has abandoned her husband’s ideology”, he added.

It may be stated that Ajanta held the position of Minister for the Public Works Department (Roads & Building, NH), Urban Development & Housing during former Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi’s tenure.

She was a part of Congress since 2021. Reasons for her quitting the party is yet to be revealed.  

She is likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s visit to the state on December 26.

