BJP candidate Ajanta Neog, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, has informed that she has tested negative for the virus after undergoing RT-PCR Test today (Sunday).

Neog had gotten herself tested on March 19 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chabua, the result of which came positive. She was under home isolation.

Neog will be contesting in the Assam Assembly elections from Golaghat constituency.