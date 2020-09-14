Ajit Bhuyan Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member

Assam’s independent candidate and veteran journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan took oath on Monday as an elected member to the Rajya Sabha.

Bhuyan was among fifteen persons who were inducted formally as Rajya Sabha members.

Taking to Twitter, Bhuyan said, “Took oath as Member of Rajya Sabha today. Need all your blessings so that I can perform up to the expectations of the people of Assam. Also, gratitude to the legislators of Assam Legislative Assembly for putting their trust on me”.

The Upper House reconvened for an 18-day uninterrupted monsoon session of Parliament.

