Ajmal vows to promote Assamese language in Census

Amid the speculations about the fate of ‘Assamese language’ in the state on the sidelines of the state-wide vigorous opposition to the Centre move on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal has assured the Asam Sahitya Sabha that he will appeal to the Muslims of the State to identify themselves as Assamese by stating the Assamese language as their mother tongue in the forthcoming Census, slated to be started in the State from April 20, 2020.

Sabha had a core group discussion on the preservation and spread of the Assamese language in association with Ajmal Foundation on Friday. Ajmal, on behalf of the Foundation, was the chief guest at the discussion.

The percentage of people speaking Assamese in Assam have further dipped, creating widespread reactions. Along with Assamese, Bodo, Rabha and Santhali speakers have also been on the decline while the number of Hindi and Bengali speakers has increased during the corresponding period.

Sabha made a plea to Ajmal for his cooperation in preserving and spreading the Assamese language in the State. Sahitya sabha wants the Muslims of the State to identify themselves as Assamese and own the Assamese language as theirs. And to make this really happen, the Muslims of the State should give the Assamese language the first preference in the coming Census.

The languages and mother tongue data of 2011 census has been released by census authorities that points to the further dip from 48.80 in 2001 to 48.38 in 2011. The percentage of Assamese speakers was 57.81 per cent in 1991.

Ajmal assured that he is going to work in the run-up to the Census 2021 to make minorities living in sar and other areas in the State to mention Assamese as their mother tongue. He, however, has appealed to the sabha to define the term ‘indigenous people’ of Assam.

It may be mentioned that Bodo speakers, too, declined to 4.53 per cent of the total population in 2011 from 4.86 per cent in 2001. On the other hand, the percentage of Bengali speakers rose to 28.91 per cent in 2011 from the 27.54 in 2001 while the corresponding increase in the number of Hindi speakers has been 6.73 per cent in 2011 from the 5.89 in 2001.