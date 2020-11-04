AJP Releases Party Flag and Draft Constitution

The newly-formed political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has released its party flag and the draft constitution at Hotel Prag Continental in Guwahati.

The flag which is of blue colour has a ring in the left side of the flag which has a red circle in it. The red circle will have the symbol of the party to be provided by the Election Commission.

The name of the party will be written in the right side in both English and Assamese and below the name there will be a wave of a River.

Moreover, the party leader said that the management committee will be the High Command. The High Command will be a 10-member committee which will consist of one President and 9 members.

The party also said that the first political conference will be held in December and that the committees will be formed in 17 districts.