AJP Releases Party Flag and Draft Constitution

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Jatiya Parishad
274

The newly-formed political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has released its party flag and the draft constitution at Hotel Prag Continental in Guwahati.

The flag which is of blue colour has a ring in the left side of the flag which has a red circle in it. The red circle will have the symbol of the party to be provided by the Election Commission.

The name of the party will be written in the right side in both English and Assamese and below the name there will be a wave of a River.

Related News

NGT committee Slaps Rs 131 Cr compensation for Baghjan…

“Street Vendors Reason For Price Surge” –…

Bollywood Actor Faraaz Khan Dies of Brain Infection

Himanta Condemns Arrest of Journalist Arnab Goswami

Moreover, the party leader said that the management committee will be the High Command. The High Command will be a 10-member committee which will consist of one President and 9 members.

The party also said that the first political conference will be held in December and that the committees will be formed in 17 districts.

You might also like
Technology

For better internet in NE, ISRO sends sattelite

Top Stories

Ram Mandir Trust To Hold First Meet In Ayodhya

National

J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Encounter

Business

Rupee plunges to all time low of 69.13

Regional

174 additional MBBS seats in Medical Colleges of Assam

National

Fugitive Sharpshooter Who Shot Rakesh Roshan Arrested

Comments
Loading...