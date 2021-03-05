AJP To Contest 18 Assembly Seats, Lurinjyoti To Fight From Duliajan

The newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) declared the list of 18 candidates for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections. The party’s president Lurinjyoti will contest from Duliajan constituency.

Meanwhile, AJP’S ally another newly floated party -Raijor Dal is yet to declare if it the party is fielding any candidates for the elections.

The first phase of assembly election in Assam to be held on March 27 in 47 constituencies spread over 12 districts. These constituencies account for over 80 lakh voters.

Complete List of the Constituencies and the Candidates: