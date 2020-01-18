AJYCP Organizes Mass Rally Against CAA in Dhekiajuli

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chattra Parishad (AJYCP) has organized a mass rally at Dhekiajuli against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid Bihu celebration in the state.

The students’ body has organized the rally demanding to scrap the contentious citizenship act under the aegis of Dhekiajuli Anchalik Samiti at Swahid Maidan premises.

It may be mentioned that amid the celebration of Bihu, people across the state continue the protests against CAA. “The protests against CAA will continue until and unless the government scraps the act. This is the time to celebrate Bihu but we are here to participate in the protest as we don’t accept CAA and will not allow the government to implement the same in the state which will destroy the dignity,” said one of the protestors.