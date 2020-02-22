AJYCP stages protest against Raha toll gate reopening

The members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Saturday staged a protest against the reopening of the Raha toll gate near the toll gate in Raha.

The protesters slammed the BJP Government’s alleged anti-people policies and reopening of the toll gate by raising slogans. They also warned of intensifying its agitation if the toll gate was reopened. It asked the people not to pay any toll.

The protest came after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to reopen the toll plazas in Assam in a phased manner. The toll plazas were earlier opened on the highways NH 37 and NH 31 in the year 2015 and 2018 respectively. However, due to protests by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and AJYCP among other organisations, the toll gates were shut down.