Akhil Gogoi Appointed President Of Raijor Dal

By Pratidin Bureau
129

In a latest update, peasant leader of KMSS and founder of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi has been appointed as the president of Raijor Dal.

The announcement of the formation of the first executive body came in the wee hours of Saturday after the second day of the newly floated party’s first ever state convention came to an end which is underway in Moran.

The meetings were presided over by Tulsi Das, president of the organising committee.

Dr. Hiren Gogoi has been appointed as the chief advisor of the party.

Meanwhile, Bhasco D Saikia, Kabindra Chetia Phukan, and Jitul Deka have been inducted as the working presidents of the party.

Kamal Kumar Medhi has been chosen as one of the vice presidents.

The general secretaries include Hussain Mohammad Shahjahan, Rubul Das, Giri Shankar Goswami, Ankur Saikia, Alok Nath, Lohit Gogoi, Dibas Phukon and Jahiruddin Laskar.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Akhil Gogoi in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against Citizenship (Amendemnt) Act lodged by the NIA.

