Akhil Gogoi brought to Guwahati

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Akhil Gogoi brought to Guwahati
339

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi was brought to Guwahati on Wednesday evening. He has been brought to Guwahati by flight under tight security.

Gogoi was taken into 10 days NIA custody that ends today. The KMSS leader is likely to be produced before the NIA court in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned here that the NIA has filed a case against Gogoi alleging his involvement with the Maoists. The NIA alleged that Gogoi merged KMSS with Revolutionary Communist Centre (RCC) in 2009. RCC later merged with CPI (Maoist), it alleged.

Akhil was arrested by Assam police on December 12 from upper Assam’s Jorhat district as a preventive measure, amid violent protests against the CAA across the State.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Two more APSC officials Granted Bail

Business

India inks MoU on Civil Nuclear cooperation with Bulgaria

Sports

Guwahati to host WC Qualifier between India & Oman

Regional

Bengaluru | Monster Boss brutally assaults Assam employee

Top Stories

GUWAHATI | Fire Breaks Out at Shahi Darbar

Regional

Drugs seized in Dhubri: 2 arrested

Comments
Loading...