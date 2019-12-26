Akhil Gogoi brought to Guwahati

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi was brought to Guwahati on Wednesday evening. He has been brought to Guwahati by flight under tight security.

Gogoi was taken into 10 days NIA custody that ends today. The KMSS leader is likely to be produced before the NIA court in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned here that the NIA has filed a case against Gogoi alleging his involvement with the Maoists. The NIA alleged that Gogoi merged KMSS with Revolutionary Communist Centre (RCC) in 2009. RCC later merged with CPI (Maoist), it alleged.

Akhil was arrested by Assam police on December 12 from upper Assam’s Jorhat district as a preventive measure, amid violent protests against the CAA across the State.