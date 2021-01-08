“Akhil Gogoi In Jail For Maoist Links, Not CAA” – Himanta

In a recent development, Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while talking to reporters on Friday, said that Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi was jailed for his Maoist links and not for his anti-CAA movement.

“Akhil Gogoi was arrested not for CAA movement. National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him for Maoist links. Akhil Gogoi was arrested for inviting Maoist or terrorist forces to Assam. His arrest has no connection with anti-CAA movement,” said Sarma after Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea was rejected by Gauhati High Court on Thursday.

“I have no right to comment on whether Akhil Gogoi is innocent or not. That will be decided by the court,” Sarma added.

The peasant leader was arrested in December 2019 during the agitation against the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an act). His bail plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court on Thursday in a case that was registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Guwahati.