Akhil Gogoi Produced at Forensic Science Lab for Voice Testing

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi was produced at Forensic Science Laboratory at Kahilipara on Tuesday for voice testing. He has been brought to the forensic office for the second time.

Other KMSS leaders Dharjya Konwar and Bitu Sonowal were also produced at the forensic laboratory along with Gogoi.

The leaders have been produced for voice testing under case no 1/2019 registered by the Crime Branch of Assam Police. Another two cases were registered at Namrup and Dibrugarh police station against the peasant leader. The cases were lodged against the violent incident that occurred during the anti-CAA protest in the state.

Earlier on April 27 also, the peasant leader has submitted his voice sample at Forensic Science Laboratory at Kahilipara. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has collected the voice sample as per the instruction of the court. The peasant leader has submitted his voice sample along with two other leaders of KMSS- Bitu Sonowal and Dharjya Konwar.

