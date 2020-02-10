Akhil Gogoi Produced at NIA Court Today

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been produced at NIA court on Monday.

He was produced at NIA court on January 24 last and was sent to NIA custody for 14 days and today he was produced at court after his custody term gets over.

Akhil was arrested from Jorhat on December 12 where he was leading an anti-CAA movement. He was brought to Guwahati where police registered a case against him the following day.

On the other hand, Gogoi, earlier said that the time for the symbolic protest was over. Now is the time to stage massive protest against the CAA but the movement in Assam is not that strong. He said that if the people won’t protest unitedly then the Assamese community will be destroyed.