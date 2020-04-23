Akhil Gogoi Sent to Judicial Custody

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been sent to judicial custody again on Thursday under Case No 13/19. He was produced at the NIA court today after being brought to Guwahati from Dibrugarh jail.

However, he was granted bail earlier on the same case but re-arrested today after the hearing at NIA court. Gogoi was arrested by the NIA again after the stay order of the Gauhati High Court.

Moreover, other KMSS leaders Dharjya Konwar, and Bitu Sonowal have also been produced at the NIA court on the same day.

Reaching the court, Gogoi stated that his arrest is completely unethical. He also demanded that the government should control the price of petrol and diesel.

Gogoi also demanded that the state government should release the salary for the government employees on time.

It may be mentioned that the peasant leader was arrested by Dibrugarh Police on April 1 under Case no 289/19 registered against him at Chabua police station.