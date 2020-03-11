Akhil Gogoi Taken To GMCH For Treatment

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi had fallen critically ill on Wednesday and reportedly he has been rushed to the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) again for further treatment.

He was brought to GMCH a couple of days ago for medical tests.

Earlier the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also instructed to monitor Gogoi’s health and accordingly a team of doctors visited Central Jail to take stock of his health.

It may be mentioned here that the peasant leader has been staying behind the bars since December 2019 amid the protests of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been handling his case.

During a conversation with media, Gogoi said, people fall sick in jail due to the worst food and lack of treatment. These are the causes of the death of prisoners in jail.