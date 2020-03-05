Akhil Gogoi’s Health: Medical Team Submits Report to NIA Court

The team of doctors who visited Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi at Central Jail to monitor his health has submitted a report to the NIA court. The team visited Gogoi as per the instruction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The doctors mentioned the requirement of advanced treatment to the peasant leader in the report. It has also been mentioned that the leader needs doctors’ advice from the department of urology and surgery.

Although the doctors submitted the report to the NIA court on Wednesday but still the court has not provided any order regarding the treatment of the KMSS chief who fell sick in the jail premises for a few days.

However, protests erupted in different parts of the state demanding immediate treatment of the peasant leader and release from jail.

It may be mentioned that Gogoi was arrested from Jorhat on December last for actively taking part in the anti-CAA protests.