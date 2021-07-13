Akhil To Address The Assembly Meeting On Declaring Sivasagar As A Heritage Site

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has expressed that he will address the Assam Assembly meeting today on the declaration of Sivasagar as a heritage site.

The Raijor Dal chief will argue on why the historical Sivasagar should be declared as a state heritage site, national heritage and international heritage site.

He will further discuss on how the government and the concerned departments can move forward to declare Sivasagar as a heritage site.

The Sivasagar MLA had informed that he will deliver a 15 minute speech on the concerned issue after the assembly question and answer session.

He also hoped that a resolution in this regard will be adopted in the assembly.

Interesting fact is that Sivasagar has 551 historical contents, informed the MLA.

He had also submitted all the necessary documents required to declare the town as a heritage site to the assembly, said Akil Gogoi.

The Sivasagar MLA further stated that it is not only the responsibility of an MLA to make efforts to declare Sivasagar as a heritage site, but the responsibility of the state Cultural Minister and the Chief Minister of Assam and the Assamese people altogether.

He further cited the example of the two cities in India which have already been declared as heritage sites namely Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Jaipur in Rajasthan.