Akhil’s mother on hunger strike

By Pratidin Bureau
Akhil’s mother on hunger strike
Protesting against the arrest of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi and demanding his unconditional release, Priyada Gogoi, who is the aged mother of Akhil Gogoi, has started a hunger strike.

She began her hunger strike at her own residence at Selenghat in Mariani on Friday morning. Several local organisations also have visited her and promised help.

It may be mentioned here that Akhil Gogoi has been taken into 10-day-custody by the NIA. The NIA alleged that Gogoi merged KMSS with Revolutionary Communist Centre (RCC) in 2009. RCC later merged with CPI (Maoist), it further alleged.

