Akshay Chand Will Not be Released Today: Hospital Source

Akshay Chand alias Akhiya Chand, the owner of Akshay Telecommunication who was about to get discharged from the hospital will not be released today as he will undergo some more tests. Akhiya Chand was admitted to the hospital on Monday after he complained about leg pain and vomiting. He was also involved in the SI exam scam of Assam Police.

Superintendent of Marwari Maternity Hospital and Research Center where Akhiya has been admitted said that Chand was about to be discharged today but suddenly he fell on the bathroom. “He was admitted to hospital on Monday as he complained about leg pain and vomiting. He is also a patient of kidney and heart but there is nothing to worry. The hospital after examining his health had decided to discharge him today but as he fell on the bathroom he will not be discharged today,” the superintendent informed.

He further added that a CT scan will be done and the reason of his falling in the bathroom will be examined for which he will not be discharged today.

Meanwhile, the CID who is investigating the exam recruitment scam asked the hospital authority to inform regarding the discharge of Akhiya Chand and that they should ensure that he should not be released without informing the police.

On the other hand, Chand in a statement said that he is not involved in the SI exam scam and that Rubul Hazarika was directly involved in the scam as he had the power of attorney.

Chand also stated that the CID’s investigation will surely make clear that he is innocent adding that the investigation process is up to the mark.