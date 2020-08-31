ALA Speaker Suspends MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi

By Pratidin Bureau
In a major turn of events, on the first day of the autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has been suspended from the House.

Kurmi was suspended by the speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami for creating noisy scenes in the House over Assam Accord’s Clause 6 report.

Kurmi alleged that the BJP has been politicizing the issue of Clause 6 for months.

The MLA said, “BJP has violated all norms of the Assam accord and the sixth clause has not been implemented yet”. He further asserted, “The Home Minister Amit Shah did not accept the Sixth Clause report from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal”.

