Ali-Aye-Ligang Celebrated Across the State

The Mising community of Assam celebrates Ali-Aye-Ligang on Wednesday with much enthusiasm and fervour across the state. Ali-Aye-Ligang is a spring festival associated with agriculture, especially with the beginning of the Ahu paddy cultivation. The festival begins on the first Wednesday of the Assamese month ‘Fagun’ which marks the onset of sowing seeds. The name of the festival is made up of three terms- ‘Ali’ means legumes, ‘Aye’ means seed and ‘Ligang’ which means to sow.

During this festival, the Mising community indulges in a great banquet with Apong (homemade Rice wine) and celebrates the festival by organizing a feast with the near and dear ones with various traditional dishes like pork, topola bhaat (rice made in banana leaves) and other items. Beautiful damsels belonging to the Mishing tribe prepare their ethnic delicious items and also performed their traditional dance ‘Gumrag Soman’ wearing their beautifully hand-woven colourful traditional attire.