Top StoriesWorld

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Suspected Missing

By Pratidin Bureau
179

Alibaba founder and Chinese millionaire has been reportedly missing over two months after getting involved in a spat with President Xi Jinping-led Central Communist Party government.

According to a Yahoo.com report, Ma’s business empire, Ant Group, has been under scrutiny by Beijing ever since Ma delivered a controversial speech in Shanghai on 24 October that criticised China’s regulation system for stifling innovation and likened global banking rules to an “old people’s club”.

Ant’s IPO (valued at a record-setting US $37 billion or AU $48 billion), which had already received the green light from China’s securities watchdog, was suspended, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange saying Ant had reported “significant issues such as the changes in financial technology regulatory environment,” the Yahoo.com reported.

Related News

Meghalaya: Rijiju Inaugurates 2 Sports Facilities

Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC

Farm Bills Protests: 3 More Farmers Die, Tally Touches 50

Assam Govt Identifying Beneficiaries For COVID Vaccine

The business tycoon was set to appear as a judge in the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’, but mysteriously did not turn up for it and as a consequence, his photographs were removed from the show’s website, The Telegraph, UK, reported.

 “Due to a schedule conflict Mr Ma could no longer be part of the finale judge panel of Africa’s Business Heroes earlier this year (2020),” an Alibaba spokesperson said, a News18.com report mentioned.

You might also like
Top Stories

Mizoram COVID Caseload Crosses 1000-Mark

National

IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Punjab

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Announces Film on Arnab Goswami

Sports

Guwahati wins Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy

Regional

Arms & ammunition recovered at Guwahati Railway Station

Entertainment

#KikiChallenge declared ‘offense punishable by the law’ by Bengaluru Police

Comments
Loading...