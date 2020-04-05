All 48 samples related to Manish Tibrewal test negative

By Pratidin Bureau
All 48 samples related to Manish Tibrewal tested negative
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday night informed that all 48 samples of people from Guwahati and Nagaon have been found negative for Coronavirus. All the people came in contact with Manish Tibrewal the first COVID-19 positive patient of Guwahati city.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister announced the results of the tests.

“We have collected 48 samples of people from Guwahati and Nagaon who had come into close contacts with Sri Manish Tibrewal who tested positive yesterday. However all samples are negative. Everyone will remain under Home quarantine till expiry of 14days,” Minister Sarma wrote.

