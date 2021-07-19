Govt Jobs For Sportspersons Winning Medals: Assam Sports Minister

Assam Sports Minister Bimal Bora on Monday announced that all athletes and sportspersons who bag gold, silver and bronze medals at National and International levels will get government jobs.

Additionally, sportspersons who already won medals at Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, or Asian Games will receive sports pensions, which was also increased from Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that this will motivate sportspersons in Assam.

Notably, Hima Das, who won a gold medal in Jakarta Asian Games, was earlier offered the job of a deputy superintendent of police by the Assam government.