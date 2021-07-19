Govt Jobs For Sportspersons Winning Medals: Assam Sports Minister

AssamSportsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
sportspersons

Assam Sports Minister Bimal Bora on Monday announced that all athletes and sportspersons who bag gold, silver and bronze medals at National and International levels will get government jobs.

Additionally, sportspersons who already won medals at Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, or Asian Games will receive sports pensions, which was also increased from Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that this will motivate sportspersons in Assam.

Related News

Dr Kambhampati Haribabu Sworn In As Mizoram Guv

20 BSF Troops Arrived From Nagaland Test Covid +VE In…

3 Bangladeshi Nationals Held Along International Border In…

Human Trafficking Bid Busted In Baksa, 22 Persons Including…

Notably, Hima Das, who won a gold medal in Jakarta Asian Games, was earlier offered the job of a deputy superintendent of police by the Assam government.

Also Read: Guwahati: Harmeet Singh Takes Charge As Commissioner Of Police
You might also like
Assam

“No Decision Yet on Future” : Bhubaneswar

Assam

Asom Divas: Sonowal greets people

National

Kumbh Mela 2021 To be Held on Schedule: Uttarakhand CM

National

Karnataka Congress Ministers Resign

Pratidin Exclusive

Not all Naga-inhabited areas of Northeast India to be included in Nagalim, clears…

Entertainment

TV Actor Divya Bhatnagar Dies of COVID-19

Comments
Loading...