All Opposition Parties To Unite Against BJP Except AIUDF: Akhil Gogoi

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Akhil Gogoi
File Image

Congress Leader Rakibul Hussain met with Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Saturday over bypoll election discussions.

As per sources, both the leaders from Congress and Raijor Dal has decided that all the opposition parties will unite except for AIUDF and will be fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

MLA Akhil Gogoi said that the Assam Congress to be allied in all remaining constituencies even if it does not give up on Thaora.

Related News

Hindu Mahasabha Garlands Godse’s Photograph

Assam: 246 Poachers Surrender In Chirang

Guwahati: Car Driver Runs Over PWD Workers, 9 Injured

Manipur: 11 Myanmarese With Fake Aadhar Cards Detained

Further, Akhil also calls on Bhupen Bora to play the bypolls election in Bhawanipur. He further said that he will be running campaigns for Bhupen Bora if Bora contests for the election.

Akhil Gogoi also said that if the Congress gives up on Thaora constituency, the Raijor Dal party will give up on the Mariani constituency.

You might also like
Top Stories

AGP rants, BJP ignores

Top Stories

Assam: 72 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam

Madhu Raghavendra Releases New Collection Of Poems Amid Nature At Garbhanga

Assam

Rape victim’s suicide: Mazbat OC suspended

Assam

NIA Court Acquits Akhil Gogoi in Chabua Case

Top Stories

PM Modi “Leaked Info” On Balakot Strikes To Arnab: Rahul