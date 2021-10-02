All Opposition Parties To Unite Against BJP Except AIUDF: Akhil Gogoi

Congress Leader Rakibul Hussain met with Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Saturday over bypoll election discussions.

As per sources, both the leaders from Congress and Raijor Dal has decided that all the opposition parties will unite except for AIUDF and will be fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

MLA Akhil Gogoi said that the Assam Congress to be allied in all remaining constituencies even if it does not give up on Thaora.

Further, Akhil also calls on Bhupen Bora to play the bypolls election in Bhawanipur. He further said that he will be running campaigns for Bhupen Bora if Bora contests for the election.

Akhil Gogoi also said that if the Congress gives up on Thaora constituency, the Raijor Dal party will give up on the Mariani constituency.