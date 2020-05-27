“Always good to see patients leave & go home”: Himanta in MMCH

A total of 22 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday evening after their swab samples tested negative for Coronavirus.

Attending the occasion, Assam health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and his ministerial colleague Pijush Hazarika bid adieu to the cured patients and wished them good health and happiness.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Dr. Sarma said that “Always good to see patients leave and go home. I and @Pijush_hazarika were present at MMCH to say bye to 22 patients who left happily for home today after their tests for #Covid_19 came negative twice. Wishing them best”