AMCH Shuts OPD Services For Two Weeks

In view of spiralling cases of Covid in Dibrugarh, the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) on Thursday announced for a closure of the Out Patient Department (OPD) services for a period of 2 weeks with immediate effect until further notice.

The decision was taken by the AMCH management following a discussion with the district authority of Dibrugarh, an official order stated.

However, during the closure, the regular emergency services will continue as before round the clock, the order said.

Further, AMCH staff have been directed to remain present in their respective department for rendering their services, it added.

