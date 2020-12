In a tragic incident on Thursday, one biker was killed and two people have been injured in a road accident that occurred in Sivasagar’s Amguri.

According to sources, head-on collision occurred between a bike and a Maruti Vann in Dikshu. One of the biker identified as Bikash Tamuli died on the spot while the injured persons Bijay Gogoi and Ritupan Gogoi have been admitted to Hospital.

Further details awaited.