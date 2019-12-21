Amid CAA Row, Prafulla Mahanta loses NSG cover

The Centre has withdrawn NSG cover for former Assam Chief Minister, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, but has retained the Z-Plus security cover for Mahanta.

Mahanta was provided NSG security due to the threats to his life from extremists because of the tough stand he had taken against them during his tenure as Chief minister.

Persons protected by NSG commandos are entitled to Z-plus security and at any given time, between 40 and 50 commandos are deployed to provide proximity cover.

His security may have been scaled down for being vocal against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aims to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh.