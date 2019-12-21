Top StoriesRegional

Amid CAA Row, Prafulla Mahanta loses NSG cover

By Pratidin Bureau
439

The Centre has withdrawn NSG cover for former Assam Chief Minister, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, but has retained the Z-Plus security cover for Mahanta.

Mahanta was provided NSG security due to the threats to his life from extremists because of the tough stand he had taken against them during his tenure as Chief minister.

Persons protected by NSG commandos are entitled to Z-plus security and at any given time, between 40 and 50 commandos are deployed to provide proximity cover.

His security may have been scaled down for being vocal against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aims to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

After Samjhauta, Pakistan supends ‘Dosti’ bus service

Regional

Budget 2019: Centre to increase allocation for NE

Pratidin Exclusive

Bengali MLAs of BJP angry on Sonowal

Pratidin Exclusive

BJP wants more protest against CAB to make up UP loss

National

Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists killed in encounter with DRG

Regional

Rain Water Harvesting Can Reduce Urban Flood

Comments
Loading...