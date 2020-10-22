Top StoriesRegional

Amid COVID-19 Scare, Durga Puja Celebrations Begins

By Pratidin Bureau
98

The much-revered religious and cultural festival Durga Puja has begun on Thursday with Maha Sashthi puja at temples across the country following coronavirus health protocols and guidelines.

The puja has formally commenced at 9 am 12 minutes and 52 seconds this morning.

However, keeping in mind the COVID-19 scare, puja committees across Guwahati have kept the celebrations low key.

According to the guidelines, puja pandals (pavilions) have been instructed to be open with entry and exit gates.

Moreover, all members of the puja committees including priests and visitors will have to undergo COVID-19 tests before and after the puja.

A maximum of 50 people would be allowed at a time in any pandal. No pandal would be allowed to be open beyond 9 p.m.

Durga puja remains the biggest festival of Bengal and it has also coincided this year with the 9-day long Navratri festivity which is also dedicated to Maa Durga and her different avatars. 

The incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga was held on Wednesday at temples ahead of the puja on Maha Panchami.

