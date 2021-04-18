Amid COVID Scare Rahul Gandhi Suspends All Rallies For Bengal Polls

Amid electioneering for the last three phases of West Bengal Assembly Polls, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced suspension of all his campaigns keeping in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state and across the country.

Taking to Twitter today, the Congress leader wrote about the development and also urged political leaders to think of the consequences of holding large rallies :



“In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances.”

Retweeting Gandhi’s decision, Indian National Congress even took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “If only we had a responsible PM…”

Meanwhile, India reported 2,61,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, it’s highest single-day surge since the pandemic began last year.