ASSAM: Amid Pandemic, Encephalitis knocks Quietly

- Till May 30, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has claimed the lives of 12 people in Assam.
- So far, altogether 81 cases of AES have been reported from 33 districts of Assam.
- AES is characterised by acute onset of fever and clinical neurological manifestation that includes mental confusion, disorientation, delirium or coma.
- Till May 30, altogether three cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been reported in the State with no death toll.
- 96 positive malaria cases were found in different areas of the State.
- 51 were Plasmodium Falciparum cases.
- 45 were Plasmodium Vivax cases.
