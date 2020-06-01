Top StoriesRegional

ASSAM: Amid Pandemic, Encephalitis knocks Quietly

By Pratidin Bureau
  • Till May 30, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has claimed the lives of 12 people in Assam.
  • So far, altogether 81 cases of AES have been reported from 33 districts of Assam.
  • AES is characterised by acute onset of fever and clinical neurological manifestation that includes mental confusion, disorientation, delirium or coma.
  • Till May 30, altogether three cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been reported in the State with no death toll.
  • 96 positive malaria cases were found in different areas of the State.
  • 51 were Plasmodium Falciparum cases.
  • 45 were Plasmodium Vivax cases.
