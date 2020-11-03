Amid Road Blockade, Mizoram To Get Supplies From Manipur

Entering the seventh day of the economic blockade on National Highway- 306 linking Assam and Mizoram due to the ongoing border dispute, Mizoram food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs director Lalhriatzuali Ralte said that 8 Mizoram trucks carrying oil and LPG have started the journey from Manipur via Churachandpur on the National Highway-102B or Guite road after lifting the consignment on Tuesday.

The truckers are likely to arrive in Aizawl on Wednesday evening, she said to PTI.

She said that a welcome reception will be organised on their arrival in the state on Wednesday.

Vairengte police station officer-in-charge Lalchawimawia told PTI that no truck and other vehicles entered from Assam on Tuesday because of the blockade in the neighbouring state following the border dispute between the two states.

He said that there was no fresh tension on the Mizoram-Assam border after a resident of Assam died in a hospital in Vairengte.

He said that the body of Intazul Ali Laskar (45), who died in a hospital in Vairengte on Monday was handed over to his relatives on Tuesday morning.

Laskar was arrested with 420 mg of heroin in Vairengte by personnel of the state Excise and Narcotics department. While Mizoram officials claimed that Laskar was a drug peddler, his relative alleged that he was abducted and murdered by miscreants, the report added.