AASU turns down meeting with Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for an urgent meeting with the Clause VI committee and a delegation led by Chairman Biplab Sharma is likely to fly out from Guwahati tomorrow morning to meet the Home Minister.

However, the AASU is not going and feel that it is nothing but a trap after making CAA a law.

The Union Home Ministry is extremely concern at the unabated protest in Assam as the Prime Minister had to cancel two scheduled program within a month, a first in Independent India.

Mr Amit Shah summoned both Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 9th night and took stock of the situation.

The Union Home Ministry is hoping that unrolling of the rules of the CAA as well as the recommendation of Clause VI would quell the heat of the protest.

The Clause VI committee wants to wrap up their report by January 15 but the AASU wants more study in the report.