Amit Shah Discusses Lockdown Strategy with PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the strategy on the shutdown and weighed how to restart economic activity amid a steady spurt in virus cases.

The home minister met the Prime Minister a day after he spoke to the Chief Ministers of different states and asked for feedback on the road ahead of the coronavirus lockdown which is due to end on Sunday.

The home minister asked the chief ministers to send feedback on the lockdown and their views on Thursday whether to extend it beyond May 31.

All Chief Ministers have given their views on how they want to move forward. Over the last few days, the Prime Minister’s Office has been reviewing the entire lockdown period to decide on the way forward from June 1.

The government has been concerned about sharp criticism of its strategy to counter coronavirus, which has pushed it to change its stance on several occasions.

Home Ministry sources said the way forward on the lockdown “would be a political call”.

The government’s options include continuing with the National Disaster Management Act, which empowers the Centre to take all the decisions regarding health, which is a state subject. Or it can allow the states to have a final call on how they wish to proceed.

During the last extension of the lockdown in mid-May, the government had allowed extensive relaxations, leaving it to states to decide on what to reopen and what stays shut.