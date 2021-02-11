Amit Shah Reaches Guwahati, to Visit Bongaigaon Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Guwahati on Wednesday midnight at around 2 AM. The home minister reached Lokopriya Gopinath Borjhar International Airport with a special flight.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Assam State President Ranjit Dass welcome Shah at the airport.

Amit Shah will reportedly pay a visit to Koch royal scion Ananta Rai at Bongaigaon during his visit to Assam.

The home minister will be accompanied by Sarbananda Sonowal along with Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Koch royal scion Ananta Rai’s home at Bongaigaon.

Amit Shah will reportedly be having lunch at Ananta Rai’s residence.

Notably, 6 ethnic communities in Assam including the Koch-Rajbongshi have been demanding ST status.

However, there are no reports thus far, of Amit Shah attending any public meetings during his visit to Assam.

This will be the second visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the election-bound Assam in the last fortnight.

The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly is ending on May 31, 2021. Elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly is likely to be held in April-May this year.