Amit Shah to Attend NEC Meet in Shillong Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Northeast on Friday. He will attend the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong on Saturday.

According to the officials, over the last 50 years, the NEC, under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour aimed at removing the basic handicaps that stood in the way of normal development of the region and has ushered in an era of new hope in this backward area full of great potentialities.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma likely to meet the Union Home Minister to discuss some pending issues including promulgation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the entire state and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The home minister will participate in two public rallies in Assam-Kokrajhar and Nalbari on Sunday.

