Amit Shah To Chair 69th Northeastern Council Session

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council slated to be held on January 23 in Shillong.

During the home minister’s visit, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma would also meet to discuss issues of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the entire state and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The Meghalaya Assembly had adopted a resolution on December 19, 2019 requesting the centre to impose the ILP in the state.

The Northeastern Council was established in 1971 as a nodal agency for overseeing the economic and social development of the entire northeastern region comprising. It has the Governors and Chief Ministers as its members.